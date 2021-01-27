Malayalam
PlayStore
AppStore
WED JAN 27, 2021 10:27 AM IST
Sections
Onmanorama
Sports

Buffon in blasphemy probe by Italian football federation

Gianluigi Buffon
Juventus goalkeeper Gianluigi Buffon. Photo: AFP
AP via PTI
Published: January 27, 2021 10:27 AM IST
Topic | Football

Rome: Juventus goalkeeper Gianluigi Buffon was reported to an Italian football federation court for allegedly using a blasphemous expression.

The federation on Tuesday said Buffon uttered the words which they did not specify while shouting at teammate Manolo Portanova in the 80th minute of Juve's 4-0 win at Parma last month.

A date for a hearing in front of the court's disciplinary committee has not been set for the 42-year-old Buffon, who holds the national record of 176 appearances for Italy.

In Italy, blasphemy is considered among the worst type of swearing. The issue is being raised more frequently with games played behind closed doors and remarks picked up on pitchside microphones.

RELATED ARTICLES
MORE IN SPORTS
LOAD MORE
The comments posted here/below/in the given space are not on behalf of Onmanorama. The person posting the comment will be in sole ownership of its responsibility. According to the central government's IT rules, obscene or offensive statement made against a person, religion, community or nation is a punishable offense, and legal action would be taken against people who indulge in such activities.