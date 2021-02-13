Kerala Blasters achieve 2 million mark on Instagram

Kerala Blasters have become the first Indian football club to attain the 2 million mark on Instagram.

‘To know that we are the largest fan followed football club in the country, and one of the largest followed sports clubs in the country is a proud moment for us all. The Yellow Army has become a hallmark of this great club and we have gravely missed their support and presence this season. The brand KBFC has grown tremendously over the last six years and such milestones further underline the club’s commitment to growth commercially. The fundamentals and vision laid down for our club remain strong and secure in all aspects of the club,” said Nikhil Bhardwaj, director of Kerala Blasters.