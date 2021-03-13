Former Kerala Police striker Liston passes away

Former Kerala footballer C A Liston passed away in Thrissur on Saturday. The 54-year-old was an Assistant Commandant at the Kerala Police Academy in Thrissur.

Liston was part of the Kerala Police team which won the Federation Cup in 1990 and 1991.

Hailing from Alagappa Nagar in Thrissur, Liston was a key member of the Kerala Police team consisting of stars such as I M Vijayan, C V Pappachan and V P Sathyan. He formed a formidable trio up front along with Pappachan and Vijayan in early 90s.

The striker also represented the junior Indian team besides donning Kerala colours in Santosh Trophy.

Liston's father D C Antony too was a footballer. However, it was a talent hunt held under the supervision of noted coach T K Chathunni which proved the turning point in both Liston and Vijayan's playing career.

Liston went on to play for the Thrissur junior district team. Later he represented Sree Kerala Varma College, Thrissur, and played a big role in Calicut University winning the Ashutosh Mukherjee Shield in 1985.

Liston first played for Kerala in the Santosh Trophy in 1988-89 where they went on to lose to West Bengal on penalties in the final at Guwahati.

Liston scored a goal as Kerala Police beat Mahindra & Mahindra 2-0 after extra time in the 1991 Federation Cup final at Kannur.

He continued to play for the Police team till 1998.