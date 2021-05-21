Malayalam
PlayStore
AppStore
Sections
Onmanorama
Sports

Messi may have played his final game for Barca

Reuters
Published: May 21, 2021 05:06 PM IST
Lionel Messi
Barcelona talisman Lionel Messi. File photo: IANS
Topic | Football

Barcelona: Lionel Messi has been given permission by Barcelona coach Ronald Koeman to miss this weekend's final La Liga match of the season against Eibar and take holiday, the club confirmed on Friday, meaning he may have played his last game for Catalan side.

The Argentine's contract expires at the end of June and there has been no announcement on an extension.

He requested to leave the club last year and was linked by British and Spanish media with a move to Manchester City or Paris St Germain, but ultimately stayed put for one more season.

RELATED ARTICLES

Should Messi not sign a new contract then his final game for the club would be last weekend's dismal 2-1 defeat at the Camp Nou to Celta Vigo.

The 33-year-old has netted 30 times in La Liga this season and is set to win Spain's Golden Boot - the Pichichi Trophy - however Koeman's side can at best finish third, behind arch- rivals Real Madrid and title favourites Atletico Madrid.

MORE IN SPORTS
LOAD MORE
The comments posted here/below/in the given space are not on behalf of Onmanorama. The person posting the comment will be in sole ownership of its responsibility. According to the central government's IT rules, obscene or offensive statement made against a person, religion, community or nation is a punishable offense, and legal action would be taken against people who indulge in such activities.