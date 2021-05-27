Kerala Blasters donate 10,000 N95 masks

Kochi: Indian Super League (ISL) club Kerala Blasters extended their support in the fight against COVID-19 by donating 10,000 N95 masks to the Kerala government.

The masks were handed over to Ernakulam District Collector Suhas S IAS. These masks will be distributed to support the brave and heroic workers who are committed to the well-being of the state.

Under Blasters' Yellow Heart Initiative, the club also continues to avail of all its resources and platforms to support the citizens in need of essential services.

“The club is trying their best to reach out to people in all possible ways. Given the severity of the situation, we deem it necessary to hand out N95 masks to help our brave frontline and emergency workers in this fight against the soaring pandemic. Let’s all do our bit by respecting all the mandates and recommendations by our health and public officials,” said Blasters Director Nikhil Bhardwaj.