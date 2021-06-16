Euro 2020: Pogba removes Heineken bottle at news conference

France midfielder Paul Pogba removed a bottle of Heineken beer that had been placed in front of him at a Euro 2020 news conference on Tuesday, a day after Portugal captain Cristiano Ronaldo moved aside Coca-Cola bottles in a similar set-up.

Pogba, a practising Muslim, removed the bottle when he sat down to speak to the media after he was named 'man of the match' in France's 1-0 Group F win over Germany.

Reuters has request comment from Heineken, who are one of the official sponsors of Euro 2020.

On Monday, Ronaldo removed two bottles of Coca-Cola at a news conference and held up a bottle of water shouting "Agua" in Portuguese.