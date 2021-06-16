Malayalam
PlayStore
AppStore
Sections
Onmanorama
Sports

Euro 2020: Pogba removes Heineken bottle at news conference

Reuters
Published: June 16, 2021 03:17 PM IST
Paul Pogba
Paul Pogba won the match-of-the-match award against Germany. Photo: Reuters
Topic | Football

France midfielder Paul Pogba removed a bottle of Heineken beer that had been placed in front of him at a Euro 2020 news conference on Tuesday, a day after Portugal captain Cristiano Ronaldo moved aside Coca-Cola bottles in a similar set-up.

Pogba, a practising Muslim, removed the bottle when he sat down to speak to the media after he was named 'man of the match' in France's 1-0 Group F win over Germany.

Reuters has request comment from Heineken, who are one of the official sponsors of Euro 2020.

RELATED ARTICLES

On Monday, Ronaldo removed two bottles of Coca-Cola at a news conference and held up a bottle of water shouting "Agua" in Portuguese.

MORE IN SPORTS
LOAD MORE
The comments posted here/below/in the given space are not on behalf of Onmanorama. The person posting the comment will be in sole ownership of its responsibility. According to the central government's IT rules, obscene or offensive statement made against a person, religion, community or nation is a punishable offense, and legal action would be taken against people who indulge in such activities.