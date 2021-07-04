Malayalam
Sports

Beckham's colour-coordinated marriage anniversary wish for Victoria

IANS
Published: July 04, 2021 06:26 PM IST
Beckhams
David Beckham with Victoria. Photo: Instagram
Topic | Football

London: Former England footballer David Beckham took to social media to wish wife Victoria on their marriage anniversary on Sunday.

Uploading pictures of himself with Victoria, wearing colour-coordinated outfits, he captioned the image: "22 years later, still matching outfits Happy anniversary love u so much and thank you for giving me our amazing kids so we can all wear the same."


Victoria met Beckham when she was part of the popular girl band Spice Girls, before she decided to take up fashion designing as a career choice.

Victoria and Beckham together have four children - sons Brooklyn, Romeo, and Cruz and daughter Harper.

