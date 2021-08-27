Malayalam
PlayStore
AppStore
Sections
Onmanorama
Sports

Kerala Blasters, Kerala United play out draw

Onmanorama Staff
Published: August 27, 2021 07:45 PM IST
Blasters, United play out draw
Action from the Kerala Blasters-Kerala United match. Photo: Twitter
Topic | Football

Kochi: Kerala Blasters played out an entertaining 3-3 draw with Kerala United in their second pre-season match here on Friday.

Sreekuttan, Subha Ghosh and Ayush Adhikari were the goal-scorers for Blasters, while Bujair Valiyattu, Shafnad and Adarsh found the target for United.

The match was split into three periods of 30 minutes each.

RELATED ARTICLES

United had edged Blasters 1-0 in their first pre-season match last week.

Blasters take on Jammu & Kashmir Bank XI in another practice match on September 3 (Friday).

The Yellow Brigade will then compete in the Duand Cup at Kolkata,

MORE IN SPORTS
LOAD MORE
The comments posted here/below/in the given space are not on behalf of Onmanorama. The person posting the comment will be in sole ownership of its responsibility. According to the central government's IT rules, obscene or offensive statement made against a person, religion, community or nation is a punishable offense, and legal action would be taken against people who indulge in such activities.