Malayalam
PlayStore
AppStore
Sections
Onmanorama
Sports

Football legend Pele leaves hospital, undergoing chemotherapy

Reuters
Published: October 01, 2021 11:29 AM IST
Pele
Brazilian soccer legend Pele tosses a ball with physical therapist Kamila in Sao Paulo. Photo: Instagram via Reuters
Topic | Football

Sao Paulo: Brazilian soccer legend Pele left a Sao Paulo hospital after several weeks on Thursday, and a hospital bulletin said he would undergo chemotherapy following the removal of a colon tumor.

Pele had been hospitalised for nearly a month, checking in for routine exams before undergoing a September 4 operation to remove the tumor.

He was in and out of the Albert Einstein Hospital's intensive care unit in the days after surgery, with social media posts from his family assuring fans he was recovering well.

RELATED ARTICLES

The hospital said in a Thursday bulletin that he was stable and cleared in the morning to leave the hospital, but would "continue with chemotherapy."

Pele left the hospital early in the evening, according to a person familiar with the matter.

The Santos, Brazil and New York Cosmos player will turn 81 on October 23. Pele is the only man to win three World Cups as a player.

MORE IN SPORTS
LOAD MORE
The comments posted here/below/in the given space are not on behalf of Onmanorama. The person posting the comment will be in sole ownership of its responsibility. According to the central government's IT rules, obscene or offensive statement made against a person, religion, community or nation is a punishable offense, and legal action would be taken against people who indulge in such activities.