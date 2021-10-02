Chelsea beat Saints 3-1 to move top of premier league table

London: Chelsea got back to winning ways on Saturday, beating Southampton 3-1 in the Premier League thanks to late goals by Timo Werner and Ben Chilwell after the Saints were reduced to 10 men.

Blues defender Trevor Chalobah put the hosts ahead in the ninth minute but Southampton hit back with a penalty converted by James Ward-Prowse in the 61st minute after Chilwell fouled former Chelsea defender Tino Livramento.

Ward-Prowse was shown a straight red card 16 minutes later for a foul on Jorginho which was picked up by the VAR officials and the game swung back Chelsea's way.

In the 84th minute Werner scored from point-blank range after a cross by captain Cesar Azpilicueta and five minutes later Chilwell atoned for giving away the earlier penalty by smashing the ball in after a goalmouth scramble.

The win lifted Chelsea to the top of the table ahead of Sunday's clash between fellow title contenders Liverpool and Manchester City. Winless Southampton remain just outside the relegation zone.

Wolverhampton Wanderers' Hwang Hee-Chan celebrates scoring their second goal. Photo: Reuters

Hwang double gives Wolves 2-1 win over Newcastle

South Korean forward Hwang Hee-chan struck twice from assists by Raul Jimenez to help Wolverhampton Wanderers to a 2-1 home win over Newcastle United in the Premier League on Saturday as they moved clear of the relegation zone.

The result lifted Wolves up to 10th in the standings on nine points from seven games. Newcastle slipped to 19th on three points and continued their winless streak, piling the pressure on manager Steve Bruce.

Hwang, who is on loan at Wolves from Bundesliga side RB Leipzig, fired the hosts ahead in the 20th minute with a neat finish from a tight angle after Jimenez released him with a lovely through ball.

Newcastle equalised in the 41st as Jeff Hendrick, who came on five minutes earlier for the injured Joe Willock, drilled in a low shot from 30 metres across Jose Sa as the goalkeeper was left scrambling to get back to his line.

Wolves clinched it in the 58th minute after more sublime work by Jimenez, who turned two markers superbly and delivered another defence-splitting pass for Hwang to side-foot past visiting keeper Karl Darlow.

The pace dropped in the closing stages and Wolves held out comfortably as the visitors failed to trouble Sa, with their French forward Allan Saint-Maximin lacking any support up front.