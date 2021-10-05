Malayalam
UEFA Nations League semifinals: Time, TV channel & live streaming details

Onmanorama Staff
Published: October 05, 2021 02:39 PM IST
Azzurri
Italy regained the European Championships after a gap of 53 years in July. File photo: AFP
Topic | Football

European champions Italy take on Spain in the first semifinal of the UEFA Nations League in Milan on Wednesday (Thursday 12.15 am IST).

Italy had edged out Spain on penalties in the semifinals of Euro 2020.

Roberto Mancini's men will be confident of getting past Spain at the San Siro in Milan.

World champions France and Belgium clash in the second semifinal in Turin on Thursday (Friday 12.15 am IST).

The final will be held at San Siro on Sunday (Monday 12.15 am IST).

Portugal won the inaugural edition of the Nations League in 2018.

The semifinals and final will be telecast on Sony Sports channels in India.

Live streaming will be available on SonyLIV.

