Kochi: Kozhikode edged Malappuram 1-0 to enter the final of the 57th senior men's inter-district football championship here on Wednesday.

Suhail MA scored the solitary goal in the 31st minute at the second semifinal encounter held at the Maharaja's College Ground.

On Tuesday, Thrissur had defeated Kannur in penalties to book the final.

The title match will kick off at 3.45 pm at the same venue on Friday. At 7.30 am on the same day, Kannur and Malappuram will play for third place.