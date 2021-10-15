Argentina edge Peru; Brazil thrash Uruguay

Buenos Aires: Peru missed a second-half penalty in a 1-0 loss to Argentina in Buenos Aires on Thursday, delivering another blow to their hopes of qualifying for the 2022 World Cup.

Trailing to a first-half goal from Lautaro Martinez, Peru had a golden opportunity to level the score when substitute Jefferson Farfan was brought down in the box 19 minutes into the second half as he attempted to round keeper Emiliano Martinez. However, Yoshimar Yotuns penalty clipped the bar as the visitors fell to a seventh defeat in 12 qualifiers.

The win saw Lionel Scalonis side move on to 25 points, six behind leaders Brazil who thrashed Uruguay 4-1. Brazil led 2-0 at half-time. Neymar opened the scoring in the 10th minute, while Raphinha made it 2-0 eight minutes later. Raphinha scored his second in the 58th while Luis Suarez pulled one back in the 77th. Gabriel Barbosa completed the tally for Brazil in the 83rd.

The top four qualify automatically for Qatar 2022 and the fifth-placed side goes into an inter-regional playoff.

Argentina's Christian Romero had a headed goal disallowed for offside after 10 minutes and Angel Di Maria missed two good chances while Peru's Gianluca Lapadula squandered an excellent opportunity after skilfully chesting down a cross just metres from goal.

Argentina deservedly took the lead three minutes from half time when Martinez glanced a header into the roof of the net.

Peru fought valiantly in the second half but there was no way back after the penalty miss and Argentina had a second goal from Guido Rodriguez ruled out two minutes from time.

Earlier on Thursday, Bolivia won their second game in a row to keep their chances of reaching a first World Cup since 1994 alive with a 4-0 win over Paraguay in La Paz.Rodrigo Ramallo, Moises Villaroel, Victor Abrego and Roberto Fernandez scored to lift the home side on to 12 points, the same as Paraguay, who missed a penalty with the score at 1-0.

Ecuador remain third on 17 points after a 0-0 draw at Colombia, who are a point and a place behind. Colombias Yerry Minas thought he had scored with the last kick of the game but it was disallowed for handball.