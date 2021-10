10 U-21 players in Kerala camp for Santosh Trophy

Thirty-five players have been selected to attend the Kerala senior football team's coaching camp for the Santosh Trophy South Zone qualifiers.

The camp will be held at the Devagiri College Ground in Kozhikode from October 18 to November 21.



Ten under-21 players - Muhammed Fayis P, Ahamed Swabih, Mohammed Shafeef, Jinto J, Saivin Ericson, Akash Ravi, Aslam Ali, Muhammed Shafnath, Mohammed Shihab and Abhijith P V – have made it to the camp.



Bino George is the Keala head coach, while T G Purushothaman will be his deputy.



Goalkeepers: Muhammed Fayis P (Kozhikode), Muhammed Iqbal C (Kannur), Mohammed Azhar K (Malappuram), Sabaridas K J (Idukki).



Defenders: Akhil J Chandran (Kottayam), Jinesh Dominic (Thiruvananthapuram), Amal Jacob (Thrissur), Shibin Saad M (Kannur), Ajay Alex (Idukki), Ahamed Swabih (Kasaragod), Jiyad Hassan K O (Kozhikode), M D Bibin (Kottayam), Mohammed Shafeef (Malappuram), Jeevan T P (Kannur), Muhammed Shabin K R (Thrissur), Ranoof K A (Thrissur).

Midfielders: Jinto J (Kollam), Salahudheen Adnan K (Ernakulam), Noufal P N (Kozhikode), Saivin Ericson (Thiruvananthapuram), Akash Ravi (Kasaragod), Melvin Thomas (Thrissur), Aslam Ali (Idukki), Nijo Glibert (Thiruvananthapuram), Kunhi Muhammed (Kasaragod), Aslam A (Kollam).

Forwards: Junain K (Malappuram), Muhammed Shafnath (Wayanad), Mohammed Shihab (Kasaragod), Alfin Walter (Ernakulam), Ummer Ghasim M U (Ernakulam), Rashid M (Kannur), Abhijith P V (Ernakulam), Abdu Raheem K (Kozhikode), Muhammed Shafi P (Thrissur).

Head coach: Bino George (Thrissur).

Assistant coach: T G Purushothaman (Thrissur).

Goalkeeper trainer: Saji Joy (Ernakulam).