ISL: SC East Bengal, Jamshedpur FC split points

Vasco: SC East Bengal and Jamshedpur FC played out an intense 1-1 draw in Indian Super League (ISL) here on Sunday.



Both goals came from set-pieces.



Croatian defender Franjo Prce (17th) scored a delightful opener for the Red and Golds while Peter Hartley (45+3) equalised on the stroke of half-time for the Men of Steel.



Jose Manuel Diaz started in a classic 4-4-2 formation with Hira Mondal and Lalrinliana Hnamte making their ISL debuts for SC East Bengal. Jamshedpur FC sported a rather familiar look with new attacking duo of Jordan Murray and Greg Stewart named on the bench.



The opening few exchanges saw two youngsters impress particularly. Boris Singh made his mark in an attacking role for Jamshedpur while debutant Hnamte had a shot on target early for the Kolkata giants.



However, it was centre back Franjo Prce who found the opener. Bikash Jairu swung in a corner that goalkeeper Rehenesh TP managed to parry off. Antonio Perosevic brought it back into play for Hnamte to lay it in for Prce, whose back volleyed effort found its way into the net.



Jamshedpur, eager to draw level, had Nerijus Valskis press up front. The only time Valskis came close to scoring was around the half-hour mark when his shot grazed wide of the post.



Hartley left it till the brink of half-time to level the scores. Alex Lima's flag-kick had Valskis flick it off for his captain who appeared to shoulder the ball past Arindam Bhattacharja, as SC East Bengal were left to rue their defensive error.



Ishan Pandita and Komal Thatal's introduction in the second half gave an impetus to Valskis. The Lithuanian had a shot saved by last season's Golden Glove winner Arindam after Ishan had a near sniff at goal.



Murray was brought in for Valskis with 20 minutes to go but both teams displayed extraordinary discipline in the second half.



SC East Bengal next face arch-rivals ATK Mohun Bagan in the Kolkata derby on Saturday.