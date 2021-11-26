Malayalam
Jijo Joseph to lead Kerala in Santosh Trophy

Onmanorama Staff
Published: November 26, 2021 04:11 PM IST
Kerala team for Santosh Trophy
Kerala take on Lakshadweep in their opening match on December 1. Photo: By Special Arrangement
Topic | Football

Kochi: Midfielder Jijo Joseph will lead Kerala in the Santosh Trophy South Zone qualifiers.

Head coach Bino George has named a 22-member squad for the qualifers to be held at the Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium in Kochi.

Kerala take on Lakshadweep in their opening match on December 1. Kerala's next game is against Andaman and Nicobar on December 3 while they meet Puducherry in their final fixture on December 5.

Kerala squad: Goalkeepers: Midhun V, Hajmal S

Defenders: Sanju G, Muhammed Asif, Vibin Thomas, Ajay Alex, Muhammed Saheef, Muhammed Basith

Midfielders: Muhammed Rashid, Jijo Joseph (capt), Arjun Jayaraj, Akhil P, Salman K, Adersh M, Bujair V, Noufal P N, Nijo Gilbert, Shighil N S

Forwards: Jesin T K, S Rajesh, Muhammed Safnad, Muhameed Ajsal

Head coach: Bino George

Assistant coach: Purushothaman T J

Goalkeeper trainer: Saji Joy

Phyiso: Muhamed

