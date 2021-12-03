ISL: East Bengal hold Chennaiyin FC

Vasco: Chennaiyin FC were held to a goalless draw by SC East Bengal in an Indian Super League match here on Friday.



Two-time champions Chennaiyin, who had started the season with two wins, could not get the better of a struggling Kolkata side despite having the better of the exchanges throughout the match.



Chennaiyin moved to the top spot with seven points from three games while East Bengal were placed ninth with two points after four matches.



In the 87th minute, Vladimir Koman sent a corner kick into the box and Lallianzuala Chhangte, who was there unmarked, could not hit the target.



Earlier also, Chhnagte had missed, much to the relief of the East Bengal defence.



Chennaiyin FC were the better team as they created multiple opportunities in the first half and managed to penetrate the SCEB defence, but could not score.



For the Kolkata side, Suvam Sen stood like a rock and made plenty of saves.

Seasoned campaigners Adil Khan and Raju Gaikwad were brought in after the change of ends. Despite that, SC East Bengal's defensive frailties were apparent.



Chhangte shot a loose ball but his attempt was blocked, five minutes into the second half.



Ariel Borysiuk, the Polish international had a shot after Koman and Chhangte's one-two from a corner kick but the attempt was blocked by Tomislav Mrcela.



The Red and Golds had a few opportunities in the final quarter of the match. Chukwu first released a weak shot on target before Raju, who connected from a Dervisevic corner, headed it, only for the ball to bounce and nestle into the 'keeper's gloves.

