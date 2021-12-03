Malayalam
Santosh Trophy: Kerala trounce Andaman & Nicobar

December 03, 2021
Kochi: Kerala scored an emphatic 9-0 win over Andaman and Nicobar in the Santosh Trophy South Zone Group B qualifiers at the Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium here on Friday.

 

Nijo Gilbert, Jesin and Safnad scored a brace for the home side.

Gilbert broke the deadlock in the 39th minute, while Jesin scored a brace in injury time as the hosts led 3-0 at the half-time break.

 

Kerala, who thumped Lakshadweep 5-0 in their opener, meet Puducherry in their final fixture on Sunday. 

Andaman had suffered an 8-0 thrashing at the hands of Puducherry in their opening match.

