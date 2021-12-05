Tottenham Hotspur move up to fifth

London: An early goal from Lucas Moura and two after half-time from Davinson Sanchez and Son Heung-min ensured a third successive Premier League win for Tottenham Hotspur as they beat Norwich City 3-0 at home on Sunday.

Victory lifted Spurs into fifth place with 25 points from 14 matches, 10 points off the top of the table but with a game in hand, as new manager Antonio Conte continued to make an impact.

Moura gave the home side a 10th-minute lead with a shot from outside the penalty area that proved as impressive a finish as the slick build-up that led to it.

Sanchez thrashed home a loose ball from close range from Son’s corner to double the lead after 67 minutes and effectively snuff out some enterprising passages of play from struggling Norwich.

Ten minutes later Son held off the visiting defence to work himself into position and smash the ball past Tim Krul in the Norwich goal.

Defeat for the Canaries was the first since Dean Smith took over as manager and left them bottom of the table.

They did create opportunities, however, with Teemu Pukki coming close to snatching a third-minute lead but hitting his shot straight at Spurs goalkeeper Hugo Lloris.

They were also well-placed to equalise soon after half-time but Adam Idah spurned a close-range chance with the goal at his mercy after Pukki had miscued an initial effort.

Spurs’ superior finishing made all the difference even if skipper Harry Kane failed to add to the single league goal he has scored this season.

Fred nets winner

Brazilian midfielder Fred curled in a 77th-minute winner as Ralf Rangnick made a winning start as Manchester United's interim manager with a 1-0 win over Crystal Palace at Old Trafford.

Manchester United's Fred celebrates with Mason Greenwood and Diogo Dalot after scoring the winner. Photo: Reuters/Phil Noble

United had struggled to create clear chances against Patrick Vieira's well-drilled side but the oft-criticised Fred beat Vincente Guaita with a wonderful strike from the edge of the box after being set up by substitute Mason Greenwood.

Palace should have gone ahead minutes earlier but Jordan Ayew missed from point-blank range at the back post after James Tomkins had headed down a corner.

United moved up to sixth place in the table on 24 points, three behind fourth-placed West Ham United. Palace slipped to 12th on 16 points.

