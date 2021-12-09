Malayalam
Pele will return home from hospital before Christmas, says daughter

Reuters
Published: December 09, 2021 02:42 PM IST
SOCCER-PELE
Pele is widely considered to be one of the greatest footballers of all time. File photo: Reuters/Anindito Mukherjee
Topic | Football

Pele was hospitalised for a scheduled procedure as part of his treatment for a colon tumor and the Brazilian soccer great will be home in time to spend Christmas with his family, his daughter Kely Nascimento said.

Three-time World Cup winner Pele, who was admitted to Sao Paulo's Hospital Albert Einstein on Wednesday, underwent an operation to remove the tumor in September and spent nearly a month under care.

The hospital said at the time that the 81-year-old would need to undergo chemotherapy.

"In two or three days he will be back home to enjoy Christmas," his daughter said on Instagram.

"This was not a surprise. It was already scheduled and is part of the treatment."

Widely considered to be one of the greatest footballers of all time, Pele has suffered from a series of health issues in recent years. Hip surgery left him with recurring pain and he cannot now walk unaided.

He appeared upbeat in videos taken during his recovery period in September and October and he said on Twitter last month that he was feeling better.

