Santosh Trophy final round at Malappuram from February 20

The final round of the Santosh Trophy National Football Championship will be held at Malappuram from February 20 to March 6, 2022.

Payyanad Sports Complex at Manjeri and Kottappadi Stadium, Malappuram, are the venues. The teams will stay in a bio-secure bubble, while spectators will be allowed as per Covid protocol.

Hosts Kerala, defending champions Services, West Bengal, Karnataka, Gujarat, Meghalaya, Odisha, Punjab, Manipur and Rajasthan are the 10 teams who qualified for the final round.

The teams will be divided into two groups of five each. The top two sides will make it to the semifinals.

The groupings and fixtures will be announced in the first week of January.

The semifinals and final will be played at Payyanad Sports Complex.