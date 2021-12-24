Malayalam
PlayStore
AppStore
Sections
Onmanorama
Sports

Santosh Trophy final round at Malappuram from February 20

Onmanorama Staff
Published: December 24, 2021 09:29 AM IST
Santosh Trophy
Representational image
Topic | Football

The final round of the Santosh Trophy National Football Championship will be held at Malappuram from February 20 to March 6, 2022.

 

Payyanad Sports Complex at Manjeri and Kottappadi Stadium, Malappuram, are the venues. The teams will stay in a bio-secure bubble, while spectators will be allowed as per Covid protocol.

RELATED ARTICLES

 

Hosts Kerala, defending champions Services, West Bengal, Karnataka, Gujarat, Meghalaya, Odisha, Punjab, Manipur and Rajasthan are the 10 teams who qualified for the final round.

 

The teams will be divided into two groups of five each. The top two sides will make it to the semifinals.

 

The groupings and fixtures will be announced in the first week of January.

 

The semifinals and final will be played at Payyanad Sports Complex.

MORE IN SPORTS
LOAD MORE
The comments posted here/below/in the given space are not on behalf of Onmanorama. The person posting the comment will be in sole ownership of its responsibility. According to the central government's IT rules, obscene or offensive statement made against a person, religion, community or nation is a punishable offense, and legal action would be taken against people who indulge in such activities.