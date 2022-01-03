Mar Athanasius College to host inter-university football championships

Promising footballers from across the country will showcase their skills in the men's inter-university championships at Mar Athanasius College, Kothamangalam, this month.

The South Zone Championships will be held from January 5 to 10, while the All India Inter-University Championships will be staged from January 12 to 16.

The main matches will be held at three grounds in MA College, while Pindimana T V Joseph Memorial Higher Secondary School Ground and Muvattupuzha Municipal Stadium will also stage a few matches.

MG University Vice-Chancellor Professor Sabu Thomas will inaugurate the South Zone Championship at 4 pm on Wednesday.

Opposition leader V D Satheesan will inaugurate the all-India Championships at 4 pm on January 12.

Meanwhile, the organising committee office was opened at the MA College on Monday.