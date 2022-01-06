Malayalam
Santosh Trophy final round: Kerala placed in Group A

Onmanorama Staff
Published: January 06, 2022 04:22 PM IST
Santosh Trophy
Representational image
Topic | Football

Hosts Kerala have been placed in Group A along with West Bengal, Punjab, Rajasthan and Meghalaya in the final round of the Santosh Trophy National Football Championships.

 

Group B consists of holders Services, Manipur, Karnataka, Odisha and Gujarat. The top two sides from each group will make it to the semifinals.

The final round will be held at Malappuram from February 20 to March 6.

 

Payyanad Sports Complex at Manjeri and Kottappadi Stadium, Malappuram, are the venues. The teams will stay in a bio-secure bubble, while spectators will be allowed as per Covid protocol.

 

The semifinals and final will be played at Payyanad Sports Complex.

 

Group A: Kerala, West Bengal, Punjab, Rajasthan and Meghalaya.

Group B: Services, Manipur, Karnataka, Odisha and Gujarat. 

