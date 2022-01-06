Malayalam
PlayStore
AppStore
Sections
Onmanorama
Sports

MG University notch up another big win

Onmanorama Staff
Published: January 06, 2022 11:21 AM IST Updated: January 06, 2022 12:22 PM IST
MG post big win
Acton from the MG-AMET University match. Photo: By Special Arrangement
Topic | Football

Kottayam: Hosts MG University routed AMET University, Chennai, 8-0 to notch up their second successive win in the South Zone Inter-University Football Championships at MA College, Kothamangalam, on Thursday.

Nimshad Roshan and Arjun V scored a brace each for the winners.

Hari Shanker put MG ahead in the fifth minute. Ajasal doubled the lead in the 18th minute. Shahad SS found the mark in the 20th while Nithin Wilson made it 4-0 in the 23rd.

RELATED ARTICLES

Nimshad struck in the 26th and 31st as MG raced to a 6-0 lead at half-time.

Arjun scored in the 49th and then completed the tally a couple of minutes later.

MG had thrashed thrashed Rani Channamma University, Karnataka, 9-0 in their opening game.

APJ Abdul Kalam Technological University defeated Adikavi Nannaya University, Andhra Pradesh, 5-0 in another match.

Kakatiya University. Warangal, beat Jawaharlal Nehru Technological University, Hyderabad, 3-1, while Vignan University, Guntur, went down to Yogi Vemana University, Kadapa, 0-2.

MORE IN SPORTS
LOAD MORE
The comments posted here/below/in the given space are not on behalf of Onmanorama. The person posting the comment will be in sole ownership of its responsibility. According to the central government's IT rules, obscene or offensive statement made against a person, religion, community or nation is a punishable offense, and legal action would be taken against people who indulge in such activities.