Kottayam: MG University and Yenepoya Univesity, Mangalore posted big wins in the South Zone inter-university football championship at the MA College, Kothamangalam on Friday.

MG drubbed MGR University 8-0 while Yenepoya crushed Bengaluru North University 6-0.

For MG, Gifty Gracious of Baselios College scored a hat-trick while Nimshad bagged a brace. Harishankar, Soyal Joshy and Roshan were the other scorers.

Yenepoya University had beaten Vijayanagara Sri Krishnadevaraya University 3-0 earlier in the day.

Tamil Nadu Physical Education outplayed Visvesvaraya Technological University 3-0 in another match.

Hindustan Institute of Technology routed Osmania University 5-0, while Sri Venkateswara University, Tirupati, defeated Yogi Vemana University, Kadapa, 3-0.

Annamalai University thrashed St Peter's Institute of Higher Education & Research 10-0, while Vels University edged Jain University 2-0.

Earlier, MGR University drubbed Davangere University 7-0, while Madurai Kamaraj University got the better of Vinayaka Mission Research Foundation 4-0.

Pondicherry University scored a hard-fought 2-1 win over Sree Sankaracharya University, Kalady.

Ramakrishna Mission Vivekananda Educational & Research Institute beat Kalasalingam Academy of Research and Education, 2-0 while Madras University blanked Bangalore University 5-0.