SZ inter-university football: Ajasal nets hat-trick as MG crush Ramakrishna Mission

Onmanorama Staff
Published: January 08, 2022 04:35 PM IST
MG University
Ajasal's first half hat-trick helped MG University post a 6-0 win.
Topic | Football

Muhammed Ajasal scored a first-half hat-trick as MG University crushed Ramakrishna Mission 6-0 in an all India Inter-University Men's Football Championship at the MA College at Kothamangalam on Saturday.

Ajasal scored in the 26th, 33rd and 43rd minutes of the match while Nimshad Roshan added one shortly after the hour mark. Two own goals were also scored in the match.

In the other matches, Pondicherry University edged Vels University 2-1 in shootout while Karpagam Academy drubbed Yenepoya University 3-0 and Annamalai posted a 4-1 win over University of Madras.

