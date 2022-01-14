All-India inter-university football: MG, Calicut, Kerala have it easy

Kothamangalam: M D Roshan scored a hat-trick as MG University drubbed Rajasthan University 8-0 in the all-India inter-university football championship at the MA College ground here on Friday.

The South Zone champions shot into lead through Nithin Wilson in the 16th minute. Nimshad Roshan doubled the lead in the 36th, while Ajosal found the mark in injury time as the hosts led 3-0 at the half-time break.

Roshan scored his first in the 46th and consolidated MG's position in the 66th. Nimsahd scored his second in the 78th. Harishnkar made it 7-0 in the 81st and Roshan completed his hat-trick and his tally in the 89th.

Calicut University outplayed Sido Kanhu Murmu University 3-0. Suhail M A drew first blood for Calicut in the second minute. Mohammed made it 2-0 in the 19th, while Shamand K P struck in the 25th to make it 3-0.

Kerala University thrashed Sant Gadge Baba Amravati University 5-0 as Jebin netted a hat-trick. Jebin scored in the fifth, 40th and 54th minutes, while Joseph (13) and Shahir (27) too found the mark.

MG, Calicut and Kerala have topped Pool B, C and D respectively, while Punjabi University topped Pool A. Calicut and Kerala won all three of their pool matches, while MG won two and drew one.

SRM University, Chennai, and Rani Durgavati Vishwavidyalaya, Jabalpur, played out a goalless draw. Sant Baba Bhag Singh University, Jalandhar, and Savitribai Phule Pune University split the points after a 1-1 draw.



Calcutta University and Panjab University were involved in a goalless draw.