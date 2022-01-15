All-India inter-university football championship: MG, Calicut enter semifinals

Kothamangalam: Hosts MG University and Calicut University entered the semifinals of the all-India inter-university football championship at the MA College ground here on Saturday.

MG outplayed Calcutta University 3-0, while Calicut beat Panjab University 2-0.

Gifty Gracious handed MG the lead in the 23rd minute. The winners led 1-0 at half-time. Though Calcutta fought hard, Nimshad doubled the lead in the second minute of added time while Salahudheen wrapped up the tie in the fifth minute of added time.

Calicut struck early against Panjab University. Mishal put them ahead in the ninth minute, while Nishamudheen made it 2-0 in first-half added time.

Kerala University went down 1-2 to Sant Baba Bhag Singh University, Jalandhar, while Punjabi University edged out Adamas University, Kolkata, 1-0 to complete the semifinal line-up.