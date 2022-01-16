Malayalam
Sports

ISL: Blasters-Mumbai match postponed

Onmanorama Staff
Published: January 16, 2022 04:26 PM IST
Kerala Blasters
Kerala Blasters are sitting pretty at the top of the table. File photo: ISL
Topic | Football

Vasco: The Indian Super League (ISL) match between Kerala Blasters FC and Mumbai City FC scheduled to be played at Tilak Maidan Stadium here on Sunday has been postponed. The ISL organisers will look to reschedule the fixture to a later date.

 

The decision was taken in consultation with the ISL medical team after it was assessed Blasters did not have the requisite number of players available for the match.

The organisers will work closely with the medical experts to monitor and ensure the safety of all the players and support staff in the squad and others involved.

