ISL: Thursday's match between Kerala Blasters and ATK-Mohun Bagan postponed

Onmanorama Staff
Published: January 19, 2022 09:29 PM IST
Kerala Blasters
The Kerala Blasters team has not trained for the last few days. Photo: Twitter/ @KeralaBlasters
Topic | Football

Kerala Blasters' match against ATK Mohun Bagan that was scheduled to be played at Vasco on Thursday has been postponed.

It is understood that the decision was made in the wake of COVID-19 situation in the Kerala Blasters' squad.

The Indian Super League issued a statement on Wednesday that said: "Assessing the situation based on the advice of the League's medical team, Kerala Blasters FC are unable to field a team and safely prepare for and play the match."

Last week, Kerala's match against Mumbai City had also been postponed due to the same reason.

Meanwhile, the match between ATK Mohun Bagan and Odisha FC has been rescheduled to Sunday (January 23) for a 9.30 pm kick off at the PJN Stadium, Fatorda. The match was originally scheduled for January 8.

