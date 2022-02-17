Kerala Blasters most followed Asian football club on Instagram

Kerala Blasters emerged the first among Asian football clubs in terms of interactions with 18.9 million interactions on Instagram in January, 2022.

Blasters had an 18.9 million interactions on Insta last month. This was concluded in an analysis done by Deportes&Finanzas, a sports data analytic platform. Blasters are also the sole Indian football club among the top 5 Indian sports clubs with the most interaction last month.

Since 2014, Kerala Blasters have been one of the most widely supported clubs in Asia with a huge and passionate fan base. The club is currently the most followed Football Club in Asia on Instagram with 2.6 million followers. In another digital analysis of Global Digital Football Benchmark by Result Sports, Blasters occupy the 65th position among over 250 football clubs in the world in terms of strength in the digital community.

“We are delighted with these results. It's a reflection of all the hard work the team puts in behind the scenes as well as the tremendous support our fans showcase time and again. The digital space is growing rapidly and we're happy to be one of the leaders in the space. Moreover, that we've also onboarded more national brands this season than ever before is testament to our growth as a marketable sports club in India, not just a football club from Kerala, said Blasters' director Nikhil Bhardwaj.

