BYJU'S named a sponsor of Qatar 2022 World Cup

Reuters
Published: March 24, 2022 04:25 PM IST
FIFA World Cup
Qatar 2022 will be Middle East's maiden World Cup. File photo: Reuters
Topic | Football

Indian education technology firm BYJU'S was named as a sponsor of the 2022 Qatar World Cup on Thursday.

The Bengaluru-based firm, which offers online education catering to all age groups, also sponsors the Indian cricket team and said the deal was its first major move into soccer.

Financial details of the agreement were not announced.

"It is a matter of pride for us to represent India on such a prestigious global stage and champion the integration of education and sport," said BYJU'S founder and CEO Byju Raveendran in a statement.

Kay Madati, chief commercial officer of world soccer's governing body FIFA, said: "We are delighted to be partnered with a company like BYJU'S, which is also engaging communities and empowering young people wherever they may be in the world."

The deal comes after FIFA said on Tuesday it had entered into a sponsorship agreement with Singapore-based Crypto.com for the World Cup, which will be held from November 21 to December 18.

