Qatar launches World Cup accommodation, Hayya Card portals

Doha: The accommodation booking website for fans attending the FIFA World Cup 2022 in Qatar has opened. The portal for obtaining the Hayya Card, which is part of the Fan ID system, has also been launched.



The event will take place from November 21 to December 18 this year, with a total of 64 matches to be held across eight venues. There will be a wide range of accommodation options, including hotels, apartments, villas, fan villages and cruise ship cabins.

The accommodation units set up by the Qatari developer Barwa Real Estate would be able to house as many as 25,000 soccer fans. 'Floating hotels' in the form of two luxury cruise ships, docked at Doha Port, will offer 4,000 cabins that can accommodate more than 8,000 fans. The starting price is $80 (Rs 6,094).

Those who have already obtained tickets for the mega event should start booking accommodation at the earliest, said the organisers.

Soccer fans are allowed to stay with their relatives or friends living in Qatar. Details of the host family should be uploaded to the Hayya portal. Each household can accommodate up to 10 persons. For applying for accommodation, visit https://www.qatar2022.qa/en/home

Hayya Card mandatory

The Hayya Card is the gateway to attendance at the 2022 World Cup stadiums. Fans have to register for a Hayya Card, which will act as a visa for Qatar and a passport to enter stadiums and fan zones. It comes with a range of benefits that include the right to use public transport for free in the host city. Foreigners can apply for a Hayya Card after booking their accommodation. For details, log on to https://hayya.qatar2022.qa/

