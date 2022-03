Santosh Trophy final round to begin on April 16

The final round of the Santosh Trophy National Football Championship will begin in Malappuram on April 16. West Bengal will take on Punjab in the opening match at Kottappadi Stadium, Malappuram, while hosts Kerala meet Rajasthan on the same day at Payyanad Sports Complex, Manjeri, at 8 pm.



Kerala have been placed in Group A along with West Bengal, Punjab, Rajasthan and Meghalaya, while Group B consists of holders Services, Manipur, Karnataka, Odisha and Gujarat.

The top two sides from each group will make it to the semifinals.

Payyanad Sports Complex at Manjeri and Kottappadi Stadium, Malappuram, are the venues.

The semifinals (April 28 & 29) and final (May 2) will be played at Payyanad Sports Complex.



Group A: Kerala, West Bengal, Punjab, Rajasthan and Meghalaya.

Group B: Services, Manipur, Karnataka, Odisha and Gujarat.

Fixtures: West Bengal vs Punjab, Kottappadi Stadium, Malappuram, April 16, 9.30 am

Kerala vs Rajasthan, Payyanad Sports Complex, Manjeri, April 16, 8 pm

Odisha vs Karnataka, Kottappadi Stadium, Malappuram, April 17, 4 pm

Manipur vs Services, Payyanad Sports Complex, Manjeri, April 17, 8 pm

Rajasthan vs Meghalaya, Kottappadi Stadium, Malappuram, April 18, 4 pm

Kerala vs West Bengal, Payyanad Sports Complex, Manjeri, April 18, 8 pm

Services vs Gujarat, Kottappadi Stadium, Malappuram, April 19, 4 pm

Manipur vs Odisha, Payyanad Sports Complex, Manjeri, April 19, 8 pm

Punjab vs Rajasthan, Kottappadi Stadium, Malappuram, April 20, 4 pm

Meghalaya vs Kerala, Payyanad Sports Complex, Manjeri, April 20, 8 pm

Gujarat vs Manipur, Kottappadi Stadium, Malappuram, April 21, 4 pm,

Karnataka vs Services, Payyanad Sports Complex, Manjeri, April 21, 8 pm

West Bengal vs Meghalaya, Kottappadi Stadium, Malappuram, April 22, 4 pm

Punjab vs Kerala, Payyanad Sports Complex, Manjeri, April 22, 8 pm

Karnataka vs Manipur, Kottappadi Stadium, Malappuram, April 23, 4 pm

Odisha vs Guiarat, Payyanad Sports Complex, Manjeri, April 23, 8 pm

Rajasthan vs West Bengal, Kottappadi Stadium, Malappuram, April 24, 4 pm

Meghalaya vs Punjab, Payyanad Sports Complex, Manjeri, April 24, 8 pm

Services vs Odisha, Kottappadi Stadium, Malappuram, April 25, 4 pm

Gujarat vs Karnataka, Payyanad Sports Complex, Manjeri, April 25, 8 pm

Semifinals: Group A winners vs Group B runners-up, Payyanad Sports Complex, Manjeri, April 28, 8 pm

Semifinals: Group B winners vs Group A runners-up, Payyanad Sports Complex, Manjeri, April 29, 8 pm

Final: Payyanad Sports Complex, Manjeri, May 2, 8 pm