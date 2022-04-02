Malayalam
Brazil favourites to win Qatar 2022 World Cup

Reuters
Published: April 02, 2022 08:10 AM IST
Brazil
Five-time champions Brazil last won the World Cup in 2002. File photo: Reuters/Patricia Pinto
Topic | Football

Brazil are favourites to win the 2022 World Cup according to bookmakers after the five-time champions were on Friday drawn with Serbia, Switzerland and Cameroon in the group stage of the showpiece event in Qatar.

William Hill installed Brazil, who rose to the top of the world rankings this week, as 5/1 favourites to win the tournament ahead of France (11/2), England (6/1), Spain (15/2) and Argentina (11/1).

BetMGM also had Brazil as (5/1) favourites followed by France and England (both 11/2).

Holders France were pooled with Denmark, Tunisia and either the United Arab Emirates, Australia or Peru, who are in a play-off series. England face Iran, the United States and the winners of the European playoff - Wales, Scotland or Ukraine.

The tournament will run from November 21 to December 18. It will be the first World Cup in the Middle East.

