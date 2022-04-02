FIFA World Cup 2022: Groups & schedule

The battle line have been drawn for the 2022 FIFA World Cup in Qatar. The 32 teams have been divided into eight groups of four, although some of the teams remain to be decided with one European and two inter-continental play-off still to be played.

Four games will be played each day during the group-stage action that runs for 12 days.

The winners and runners-up of each group progress to the last 16.

The groups

Group A: Qatar, Ecuador, Senegal, Netherlands

Group B: England, Iran, USA, European play-off winners

Group C: Argentina, Saudi Arabia, Mexico, Poland

Group D: France, inter-continental play-off 1 winners, Denmark, Tunisia

Group E: Spain, inter-continental play-off 2 winners, Germany, Japan

Group F: Belgium, Canada, Morocco, Croatia

Group G: Brazil, Serbia, Switzerland, Cameroon

Group H: Portugal, Ghana, Uruguay, South Korea.

Fixtures

Monday, November 21

Group A: Qatar vs Ecuador, Senegal vs Netherlands

Group B: England vs Iran, USA vs Scotland/Wales/Ukraine

Tuesday, November 22

Group C: Argentina vs Saudi Arabia, Mexico vs Poland

Group D: France vs UAE/Australia/Peru, Denmark vs Tunisia

Wednesday, November 23

Group E: Spain vs Costa Rica/New Zealand, Germany vs Japan

Group F: Belgium vs Canada, Morocco vs Croatia

Thursday, November 24

Group G: Brazil vs Serbia, Switzerland vs Cameroon

Group H: Portugal vs Ghana, Uruguay vs South Korea

Friday, November 25

Group A: Qatar vs Senegal, Netherlands vs Ecuador

Group B: England vs USA, Scotland/Wales/Ukraine vs Iran

Saturday, November 26

Group C: Argentina vs Mexico, Poland vs Saudi Arabia

Group D: France vs Denmark, Tunisia vs UAE/Australia/Peru

Sunday, November 27

Group E: Spain vs Germany, Japan vs Costa Rica/New Zealand

Group F: Belgium vs Morocco, Croatia vs Canada

Monday, November 28

Group G: Brazil vs Switzerland, Cameroon vs Serbia

Group H: Portugal vs Uruguay, South Korea vs Ghana

Tuesday, November 29

Group A: Netherlands vs Qatar, Ecuador vs Senegal

Group B: Scotland/Wales/Ukraine vs England, Iran vs USA

Wednesday, November 30

Group C: Poland vs Argentina, Saudi Arabia vs Mexico

Group D: Tunisia vs France, UAE/Australia/Peru vs Denmark

Thursday, December 1

Group E: Japan vs Spain, Costa Rica/New Zealand vs Germany

Group F: Croatia vs Belgium, Canada vs Morocco

Friday, December 2

Group G: Cameroon vs Brazil, Serbia vs Switzerland

Group H: South Korea vs Portugal, Ghana vs Uruguay

The venues and kick-off times for the knockout rounds have already been assigned.

Round of 16

Saturday, December 3

Game 49: Winners of Group A vs runners-up of Group B (Khalifa International Stadium, Al Rayyan; 8.30 pm)

Sunday, December 4

Game 50: Winners of Group C vs runners-up of Group D (Ahmed bin Ali Stadium, Al Rayyan; 12.30 am)

Game 51: Winners of Group D vs runners-up of Group C (Al Thumama Stadium, Doha; 8.30 pm)

Monday, December 5

Game 52: Winners of Group B vs runners-up of Group A (Al Bayt Stadium, Al Khor; 12.30 am)

Game 53: Winners of Group E vs runners-up of Group F (Al Janoub Stadium, Al Wakrah; 8.30 pm)

Tuesday, December 6

Game 54: Winners of Group G vs runners-up of Group H (Ras Abu Aboud Stadium, Doha; 12.30 am

Game 55: Winners of Group F vs runners-up of Group E (Education City Stadium, Al Rayyan; 8.30 pm)



Wednesday, December 7

Game 56: Winners of Group H vs runners-up of Group G (Lusail Iconic Stadium, Lusail; 12.30 am)

Quarterfinals

Friday, December 9

Game 57: Winners of 53 vs. Winners of 54 (Education City Stadium, Al Rayyan; 18.30 pm)

Saturday, December 10

Game 58: Winners of 49 vs. Winners of 50 (Lusail Iconic Stadium, Lusail; 12.30 am)

Game 59: Winners of game 55 vs winners of game 56 (Al Thumama Stadium, Doha; 8.30 pm)

Sunday, December 11

Game 60: Winners of game 51 vs winners of game 52 (Al Bayt Stadium, Al Khor; 12.30 am

Semifinals

Wednesday, December 14

Game 61: Winners of game 57 vs winners of game 58 (Lusail Iconic Stadium, Lusail; 12.30 am)

Thursday, December 15

Game 62: Winners of game 59 vs winners of game 60 (Al Bayt Stadium, Al Khor; 12.30 am)

Third-place play-off

Saturday, December 17

Game 63: Losers of game 61 vs losers of game 62 (Khalifa International Stadium, Al Rayyan; 8.30 pm)

Final

Sunday, December 18

Game 64: Winners of game 61 vs winners of game 62 (Lusail Iconic Stadium, Lusail; 8.30 pm)

(All timings in IST)