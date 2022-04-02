KPL: Kerala Blasters relegated

Kochi: Former champions Kerala Blasters will miss the Kerala Premier League (KPL) next season after they were relegated following Kovalam FC's 2-1 win over Little Flower Football Academy (LiFFA) here on Saturday.

Stevin's brace helped Kovalam FC earn three precious points. They have 10 points after completing their assignments in Group B.

Blasters, who have a game in hand, have just six points from nine matches. They along with Mar Athanasius Football Academy (four points) have been relegated.



Although LiFFA too have just four points, they will stay in the league owing to the KPL rule allowing corporate entries to play a minimum of two seasons.

Result: Kovalam FC 2 (Stevin 10, 17) bt LiFFA (Beskin 55).

