Santosh Trophy: Kerala edge Bengal

Manjeri: Kerala registered their second consecutive victory with a 2-0 win over West Bengal in the 75th Santosh Trophy National Football championship here on Monday.

Two late goals from PN Noufal and TK Jesin sealed the issue in Kerala's favour in Group A.

Noufal broke the deadlock in the 84th minute, while Jesin made sure of the victory with a goal in added time.

Kerala, who thumped Rajasthan 5-0, have six points from two matches in the Group.

In another match, Meghalaya got the better of Rajashthan 3-2 in the day's first game.

Figo Syndai scored a double, while captain Hardy Cliff Nongbri struck the winner from a spot-kick for Meghalaya, while Youraj Singh and Imran Khan registered on the score sheet for Rajasthan.