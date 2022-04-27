Malayalam
Santosh Trophy: Favourites Kerala all set to take on Karnataka in first semifinal today

Onmanorama Staff
Published: April 27, 2022 09:57 PM IST Updated: April 28, 2022 12:41 AM IST
Kerala Santosh Trophy
Kerala versus Karnataka will kick off at 8.30 pm at the Payannad Stadium in Manjeri, Malappuram. Photo: Special arrangement
High-flying hosts Kerala will take on Karnataka in the first semifinals of the Santosh Trophy at the Payyanad Stadium in Manjeri on Thursday. The match will kick-off at 8.30 pm.

Kerala Head Coach Bino George said that all his players were fit and available. Six-time winners of the prestigious tournament, Kerala are seeking their 15th final.

"Four days' rest helped in our preparation. The youngsters in the side felt a bit of pressure playing in front of a large crowd, hopefully, they will overcome that in the semifinals," said George.

Kerala were unbeaten in their progress to the semifinals, topping Group A with three wins and a draw. In the process, the Jijo Joseph-led side scored 11 goals and conceded three, the fewest in the tournament.

Karnataka were runners-up in Group-B behind Manipur, who face West Bengal in the second semifinals on Friday.

Karnataka, coached by Malayali Bibi Thomas, had two wins, a draw and a defeat in their four group matches.

There are five Malayali players in the Karnataka squad. "We will fight till the end, there are no injuries," said Thomas.

Midfielder Jijo Joseph is Kerala's main man, having scored five times, including a hat-trick. The playmaking qualities of his central midfield partner Arjun Jayaraj will be vital for Kerala in the clash of the neighbours.

