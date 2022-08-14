Premier League: Brentford humiliate Man United; City, Arsenal secure wins

London: A shambolic Manchester United side conceded four goals in the opening 35 minutes in a 4-0 drubbing at Brentford on Saturday as their woeful start to the Premier League season continued.

United's seventh successive away league defeat was assured long before the interval as Brentford took ruthless advantage of a catalogue of errors by the visitors.

The rout began in the 10th minute when United keeper David de Gea allowed a weak shot by Josh Dasilva to slip past him.

Things got worse for United eight minutes later when De Gea played the ball out to former Brentford player Christian Eriksen who was caught in possession and Mathias Jensen slotted home.

When United's defence failed to deal with a corner and Ben Mee glanced in a close-range header to make it 3-0 the Brentford fans were ecstatic while United's new manager Erik ten Hag looked ashen-faced in his technical area.

Brentford's fourth was a gem as Ivan Toney delivered a diagonal ball to Bryan Mbeumo from a counter-attack and Mbeumo calmly beat De Gea.

Ten Hag made three substitutions at halftime with Raphael Varane, Tyrell Malacia and Scott McTominay coming on but despite a slight improvement United offered little fight.

Manchester City's Ilkay Gundogan celebrates scoring their first goal against Bournemouth. Photo: Reuters/ Craig Brough

Brentford's fans serenaded their players with "Hey Jude" at the final whistle while United's players looked crestfallen as they trudged off rock bottom of the table having also lost their opener at home to Brighton & Hove Albion.

It was the first time since 1960 that United have conceded at least six goals in their first two matches of a top-flight season and the first time they have lost their opening two matches since 1992 when they went on to win the title.

This side, however, looks woefully inadequate to mount any kind of challenge and Ten Hag, who was taunted by the Brentford fans, appears to have a huge job on his hands.

The Dutchman is the first Manchester United manager to lose his first two games in charge since John Chapman in 1921.

"It's easy to dismantle this United side, just be organised and fight and you're there," said former United player and Sky Sports pundit Gary Neville said.

For Brentford, whose starting line-up cost in the region of 55 million compared to the more than 400 million of United's, have picked up four points in their first two games.

"It was just hard work. We knew the high press would affect them. It was clear to see that if you work hard, you get the result," Toney told Sky Sports.

"We know they have great talent in there and have some players who can change the game. When you work like we did today and run all over them, you get a result like we did."

United has Cristiano Ronaldo back in their starting line-up but the Portuguese forward barely got a look in.

The confidence drained out of United from the moment De Gea allowed Dasilva's shot to end up in the back of the net.

Eriksen, who got a mixed reception from Brentford's fans, then inadvertently gifted his former club their second as United looked shellshocked by the energy of their hosts who went on to record their biggest top-flight victory since 1938.

Things will not get any easier for United whose next game is against Liverpool.

Arsenal's Gabriel Jesus shoots at goal. Photo: Reuters/ Matthew Childs

Man City, Arsenal impress

Two games into the new season champions Manchester City have already raised the bar high as they crushed promoted Bournemouth 4-0 on Saturday to maintain their fast start.

Arsenal joined them on six point as former City striker Gabriel Jesus struck twice in a 4-2 win over Leicester City.

Leeds United looked on course for a second successive win but squandered a two-goal lead to draw 2-2 with Southampton -- one of three draws on a sultry Saturday afternoon.

City, bidding for a fifth Premier League title in six seasons, cruised to an opening win at West Ham United and were equally dominant against Bournemouth.

They wasted no time getting into their stride in the sunshine as Norway striker Erling Haaland marked his home debut with an assist for Ilkay Gundogan's opener after 19 minutes.

City then cut loose and scored a sumptuous second 12 minutes later when Kevin De Bruyne curled a fine strike into the net with the outside of his foot.

Phil Foden added another before halftime from De Bruyne's assist and it was just a matter of how many more the hosts would help themselves to. In the end they only managed one more courtesy of Jefferson Lerma's own goal but they spent most of the second half on cruise control.

The arrival of Jesus has created quite a buzz at Arsenal and the Brazilian marked his home debut with a virtuoso display with two goals and two assists against Leicester.

A delightful chip gave his side the lead in the 23rd minute and he made it 2-0 with a header at the far post.

Leicester twice clawed themselves back to within a goal of the hosts thanks to an own goal by William Saliba, who like Jesus was making his home debut, and James Maddison.

But Arsenal were always a step ahead with Jesus setting up Granit Xhaka and Gabriel Martinelli scoring immediately after Leicester's replies.

Leeds looked set for an away win at Southampton with Rodrigo's brace putting them in control by the hour mark.

But goals by Kyle Walker-Peters and Joe Aribo earned Southampton their first point of the campaign.

Everton suffered a second successive defeat as they went down 2-1 at Aston Villa for whom Danny Ings and substitute Emiliano Buendia were both on target.

Fulham, who drew with Liverpool in their first game back in the top flight, missed the chance to earn their first win as Aleksander Mitrovic had a second-half penalty saved by Jose Sa in a 0-0 draw at Wolverhampton Wanderers.

Brighton and Hove Albion and Newcastle United also ended scoreless.

All games involved water breaks as much of Britain continued to swelter in a heatwave with temperatures reaching the mid 30s Celsius on Saturday.