Kerala Women's League: Lord's FA hold Kerala Blasters in thriller

Onmanorama Staff
Published: August 16, 2022 06:38 PM IST
Indumathi Karthiresan
Indumathi Karthiresan was named player of the match. Photo: By Special Arrangement
Topic | Football

Kochi: Indumathi Karthiresan scored a hat-trick as Lord's FA Kochi played out a thrilling 4-4 draw with Kerala Blasters in the Kerala Women's League at the Maharaja's College Ground here on Tuesday.

Player of the match Indumathi netted the equaliser in injury time to salvage a point for her side. 

Blasters had scored identical 10-0 wins overs Emirates SC and SBFA Poovar in their earlier matches, while Lord's had thumped Don Bosco FA 12-2 in their opener.

Result: Kerala Blasters 4 ((Malavika 7 (pen), Muskan Subba 57, Nararem Priyangka Devi 60, 75) drew with Lord's FA 4 (Indumathi Karthiresan 17, 40, 90+2; Win Theingi 30).

