KWL: Substitute Nongtdu hits brace, Kerala United drub SB FA

Kochi: Substitute Charlinda Nongtdu scored a late brace as Kerala United defeated SB FA Poovar 4-1 in a Kerala Women's League match at the Maharaja's College Stadium here on Wednesday.

SB FA had equalised just three minutes after Baby Lalchhandami's 5th minute opener for Kerala United.

While Ananya Rajesh scored a second for Kerala United after the hour, substitute Nongtdu's late strikes ensured they finished with a convincing win.

Result: SBFA Poovar 1 (Liya Paul 8) lost to Kerala United 4 (Baby Lalchhandami 5, Ananya Rajesh 62, Charlinda Nongtdu 81, 90+2)