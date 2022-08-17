Malayalam
PlayStore
AppStore
Sections
Onmanorama
Sports

KWL: Substitute Nongtdu hits brace, Kerala United drub SB FA

Onmanorama Staff
Published: August 17, 2022 08:55 PM IST
Kerala United
Kerala United starting XI. Photo: Special arrangement
Topic | Football

Kochi: Substitute Charlinda Nongtdu scored a late brace as Kerala United defeated SB FA Poovar 4-1 in a Kerala Women's League match at the Maharaja's College Stadium here on Wednesday.

SB FA had equalised just three minutes after Baby Lalchhandami's 5th minute opener for Kerala United.

While Ananya Rajesh scored a second for Kerala United after the hour, substitute Nongtdu's late strikes ensured they finished with a convincing win.

RELATED ARTICLES

Result: SBFA Poovar 1 (Liya Paul 8) lost to Kerala United 4 (Baby Lalchhandami 5, Ananya Rajesh 62, Charlinda Nongtdu 81, 90+2)

MORE IN SPORTS
LOAD MORE
The comments posted here/below/in the given space are not on behalf of Onmanorama. The person posting the comment will be in sole ownership of its responsibility. According to the central government's IT rules, obscene or offensive statement made against a person, religion, community or nation is a punishable offense, and legal action would be taken against people who indulge in such activities.