Ban on AIFF shatters dreams of Gokulam Kerala's 23 women footballers

Gokulam Kerala penned an emotional note announcing the withdrawal of its team from the AFC Women's Club Championship due to the existing ban on the All India Football Federation issued by FIFA.

Gokulam had appealed to the Government of India, which in turn had requested the world football body and the Asian Football Confederation to not let the ban on the national body affect the participation of the club.

But Gokulam confirmed Saturday night that they "will not be able to take part in the AFC Women's Club Championship despite everyone's best efforts".

"The team for the past two months has been tirelessly working to make a mark in the continental championship and make our country proud. However, for no fault of us, we have been denied a chance to compete, that too after reaching Tashkent.

"Despite the support we received from various corners, irrevocable damage had been done just before our boarding to Tashkent, shattering the dreams of 23 innocent women players of our country," read a Gokulam statement.

'Never let this happen again'

Gokulam also made it certain to appeal to those concerned that such a situation should never present itself.

"Never ever should this happen to any club or any athlete in our country. We thank the Ministry of Youth Affairs and Sports and Ministry of External Affairs for their constant support to us and persistent follow-ups with FIFA and AFC during our harrowing time," Gokulam noted.