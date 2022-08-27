Malayalam
Liverpool equal Premier League record with 9-0 hammering of Bournemouth

Reuters
Published: August 27, 2022 09:53 PM IST
General view of the scoreboard. Photo: Reuters/ Phil Noble
Topic | Football

Liverpool earned their first win of the season in stunning fashion after equalling the record for the biggest ever Premier League victory with a 9-0 thrashing of newly promoted Bournemouth at Anfield on Saturday.

Two goals inside the opening six minutes from Luis Diaz and Harvey Elliot put the hosts into a commanding position from the off.

A stunning strike from England full-back Trent Alexander Arnold which arrowed into the top corner gave Liverpool a three-goal lead in the 28th minute before Roberto Firmino got in on the act with a fourth three minutes later.

Not done there, Liverpool had a fifth before the interval, with Virgil van Dijk heading home from a corner, before Chris Mepham's own goal had the visitors staring at the prospect of an embarrassing drubbing.

Liverpool
Liverpool's Fabio Carvalho celebrates scoring their eighth goal with Luis Diaz and Fabinho. Photo: Reuters/ Phil Noble

A close-range finish from Firmino kept the goals coming, with substitute Fabio Carvalho's finish letting the home fans dream of a record-breaking afternoon.

Diaz's headed ninth strike came with Liverpool having five minutes to become the first side to score 10 in a Premier League match. But despite some late scares, Bournemouth did just enough to avoid suffering that ignominy.

