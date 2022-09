Win Theingi Tun was unstoppable in Lords FA's 8-0 victory of Luca SC in the Kerala Women's League at the Maharaja's College Stadium in Ernakulam on Sunday.

The Myanmarese forward netted seven times while their eighth strike was an own goal.

Tun's seven-star performance was the biggest individual contribution in a single match of the KWL season.

Result: Lords FA 8 (Win Theingi Tun 36, 39, 53, 55, 58, 59, 67, 69(og)) bt Luca SC 0