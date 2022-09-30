Malayalam
KWL: Gokulam Kerala striker Vivian scores 10 goals in 15-0 win

Onmanorama Staff
Published: September 30, 2022 12:43 AM IST
Topic | Football

Gokulam Kerala's Ghanaian forward Vivian Konadu Adjei scored 10 goals in her side's 15-0 win over Kadathanad Raja FA in a Kerala Women's League match at the EMS Corporation Stadium in Kozhikode.

Adjei completed her hat-trick inside the first nine minutes with just three minutes separating the goals.

Gokulam had raced to a 11-0 lead in the first half with Adjei scoring seven. In the 63rd minute, shortly after hitting her tenth goal, Adjei was substituted off.

Harmilan Kaur scored a hat-trick while Soniya Jose and Manasa K added a goal each.

Result: Gokulam Kerala 15 (Vivian 6, 8, 9, 34, 35, 40, 43, 51, 56, 62, Harmilan Kaur 7, 24, 38, Soniya Jose 45+1, Manasa K 80) bt Kadathanad Raja 0

