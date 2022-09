The Kerala Women's League that regularly witnesses a flurry of goals had a low-scoring match on Friday that was won by Luca SC.

Kushboo Kumari and Aparna VS scored in Luca's 2-1 win over Emirates SC at the Maharaja's College Stadium in Ernakulam.

For Emirates, Boya Dasari Anitha pulled one back in the second half.

Result: Luca SC 2 (Kushboo 18, Aparna 30) bt Emirates 1 (Boya Dasari 55)