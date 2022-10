Jeritto J struck an injury-time winner as Kerala edged out Odisha 2-1 in the men's football competition of the National Games in Ahmedabad on Sunday.

After a barren first half, Odisha shot into lead through Arapan Lakra in the 69th minute. However, Nijo Glbert drew level for Kerala eight minutes later.

Jeritto ensured full points for Kerala in added time.

Kerala take on Services on Tuesday and Manipur on Thursday.