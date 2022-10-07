ISL: Kerala Blasters versus East Bengal | Live updates

Kochi: Malayali playmaker Sahal Abdul Samad starts for Kerala Blasters against East Bengal in the Indian Super League Season 9 opener at the Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium here on Friday.



The Blasters' two new recruits, Apostolos Giannou and Dimitrios Diamantakos, start up front. Another newcomer, Ivan Kaliuzhnyi is on the bench.

For the visitors, Malayali forward V P Suhair starts. Cleiton Silva and Alex Lima, two new signings of Stephen Constantine also make the playing XI of East Bengal.

Starting XIs: Kerala Blasters: Prabhsukhan Gill (GK), Hormipam, Jessel Carneiro, Marko Leskovic, Harmanjot Khabra, Sahal Abdul Samad, Jeakson Singh, Puitea, Adrian Luna, Apostolos Giannou, Diamantakos Dimitrios

East Bengal: Kamaljit Singh (GK), Ivan Gonzalez, Lal Chungnunga, Ankit Mukherjee, Tuhin Das, Kyriacou, Alex Lima, Souvik Chakrabarti, Sumeet Passi, Cleiton Silva, V P Suhair