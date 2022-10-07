Malayalam
Sports

ISL: Kerala Blasters versus East Bengal | Live updates

Arun George
Published: October 07, 2022 07:24 PM IST Updated: October 07, 2022 07:36 PM IST
Ivan Vukomanovic
Blasters coach Ivan Vukomanovic during a training session. Photo: ISL
Topic | Football

Kochi: Malayali playmaker Sahal Abdul Samad starts for Kerala Blasters against East Bengal in the Indian Super League Season 9 opener at the Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium here on Friday.

The Blasters' two new recruits, Apostolos Giannou and Dimitrios Diamantakos, start up front. Another newcomer, Ivan Kaliuzhnyi is on the bench.

LIVE UPDATES
  • 4 mins ago

    It's 0-0 after the end of the first 15 minutes. Both teams have been aggressive and Blasters could well have taken the lead

  • 8 mins ago

    Diamantakos Dimitrios misses a golden chance for Blasters!

  • 10 mins ago

    It has been an action-packed start

  • 11 mins ago

    Gill pulls off a fine save for Blasters 

  • 13 mins ago

    Leskovic missed a free header off the corner

  • 14 mins ago

    Now Blasters get a corner at the other end

  • 16 mins ago

    East Bengal on the attack and earn a corner

  • 46 mins ago

    Both sets of players are warming up. Those on the bench are doing the drills separately. Among the substitutes for Blasters is Rahul K P, the versatile young attacker who will be expected to make an impact when called upon.

  • 49 mins ago

    Sahal is starting for Blasters

  • 4 hours ago

    Blasters under Ivan Vukomonovic came close to winning their maiden ISL crown last season before losing to Hyderabad FC on penalties in the final.

For the visitors, Malayali forward V P Suhair starts. Cleiton Silva and Alex Lima, two new signings of Stephen Constantine also make the playing XI of East Bengal.

Starting XIs: Kerala Blasters: Prabhsukhan Gill (GK), Hormipam, Jessel Carneiro, Marko Leskovic, Harmanjot Khabra, Sahal Abdul Samad, Jeakson Singh, Puitea, Adrian Luna, Apostolos Giannou, Diamantakos Dimitrios

East Bengal: Kamaljit Singh (GK), Ivan Gonzalez, Lal Chungnunga, Ankit Mukherjee, Tuhin Das, Kyriacou, Alex Lima, Souvik Chakrabarti, Sumeet Passi, Cleiton Silva, V P Suhair

