ISL: Kerala Blasters versus East Bengal | Live updates

Kochi: Malayali playmaker Sahal Abdul Samad starts for Kerala Blasters against East Bengal in the Indian Super League Season 9 opener at the Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium here on Friday.
The Blasters' two new recruits, Apostolos Giannou and Dimitrios Diamantakos, start up front. Another newcomer, Ivan Kaliuzhnyi is on the bench.
-
4 mins ago
It's 0-0 after the end of the first 15 minutes. Both teams have been aggressive and Blasters could well have taken the lead
-
8 mins ago
Diamantakos Dimitrios misses a golden chance for Blasters!
-
10 mins ago
It has been an action-packed start
-
11 mins ago
Gill pulls off a fine save for Blasters
-
13 mins ago
Leskovic missed a free header off the corner
-
14 mins ago
Now Blasters get a corner at the other end
-
16 mins ago
East Bengal on the attack and earn a corner
-
46 mins ago
Both sets of players are warming up. Those on the bench are doing the drills separately. Among the substitutes for Blasters is Rahul K P, the versatile young attacker who will be expected to make an impact when called upon.
-
49 mins ago
Sahal is starting for Blasters
-
4 hours ago
Blasters under Ivan Vukomonovic came close to winning their maiden ISL crown last season before losing to Hyderabad FC on penalties in the final.
For the visitors, Malayali forward V P Suhair starts. Cleiton Silva and Alex Lima, two new signings of Stephen Constantine also make the playing XI of East Bengal.
Starting XIs: Kerala Blasters: Prabhsukhan Gill (GK), Hormipam, Jessel Carneiro, Marko Leskovic, Harmanjot Khabra, Sahal Abdul Samad, Jeakson Singh, Puitea, Adrian Luna, Apostolos Giannou, Diamantakos Dimitrios
East Bengal: Kamaljit Singh (GK), Ivan Gonzalez, Lal Chungnunga, Ankit Mukherjee, Tuhin Das, Kyriacou, Alex Lima, Souvik Chakrabarti, Sumeet Passi, Cleiton Silva, V P Suhair