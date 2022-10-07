Malayalam
PlayStore
AppStore
Sections
Onmanorama
Sports

Messi confirms Qatar World Cup will be his last

AP via PTI
Published: October 07, 2022 11:18 AM IST
Lionel Messi
Argentina star Lionel Messi. File photo: Reuters/Agustin Marcarian
Topic | Football

Buenos Aires: Lionel Messi has confirmed that the World Cup in Qatar next month will be the last of his career.

The 35-year-old Argentina star will play in his fifth World Cup but is still seeking his first title at the showpiece tournament.

“There's some anxiety and nerves at the same time ... it is the last one," Messi said in an interview with Star Plus.

RELATED ARTICLES

It is the first time the Paris Saint-Germain striker has spoken openly about his future after the tournament, which starts on November 20.

Messi did not make it clear whether he would retire from the national team after Qatar 2022.

Argentina won the World Cup in 1978 and 1986. The team will open the tournament on November 22 against Saudi Arabia in Group C before facing Mexico and Poland.

“I don't know whether we are big favorites, but I believe Argentina is a candidate because of its history, which means even more now because of the way we got here," Messi added.

“But in a World Cup anything can happen, all the matches are very difficult. It isn't always the favorites who win it,” he added.

MORE IN SPORTS
LOAD MORE
The comments posted here/below/in the given space are not on behalf of Onmanorama. The person posting the comment will be in sole ownership of its responsibility. According to the central government's IT rules, obscene or offensive statement made against a person, religion, community or nation is a punishable offense, and legal action would be taken against people who indulge in such activities.